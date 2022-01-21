Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:12 pm

Yumna Zaidi shares a heartfelt poetry to honour mommy on her birthday

Yumna Zaidi wishes mother on her birthday

Pakistan’s emerging actress Yumna Zaidi has turned to her social media to wish her mother a very happy birthday.

In the post shared by the Parizaad star, she was heard reading beautiful poetry full of gratitude, love and admiration for all the mothers out there and dedicated it to her mommy on her big day.

“Happy birthday to you my lovely Ammi,” she captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Also Read: Yumna Zaidi is epitome of elegance in this stunning attire

After she posted the video, many fellow celebrities and fans took to the comments section to extend lovely wishes for Yumna’s dearest mother.

Zaidi is a versatile actress, known for her stellar acting skills and extraordinary performances. Be it Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Pyar Ke Sadqay, or Raaz-e-Ulfat. Yumna has a natural flair for acting and always likes to play challenging roles.

She is definitely one of the best and most sought-after leading actors on television right now. Recently, she is impressing viewers with her role as a blind girl in the drama serial Parizaad.

Moreover, she is also winning the hearts of her fans with her innocence in the drama serial Ishq-e-Laa and starring as the woman of steel in the ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan. 

Read More

53 mins ago
The hijabi rapper behind Coke Studio's 'Kana Yaari'

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
1 hour ago
Mallak Faisal, Pakistan's first skater figure

Mallak Faisal is Pakistan's first figure skater. She is motivated to make...
1 hour ago
WATCH: Nadia Khan addresses ongoing feud with Sharmila Faruqi

Actor and host Nadia Khan has finally broken silence over her online...
1 hour ago
Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her day with 9-year-old

Twinkle Khanna, an actor-turned-writer, posted a series of photographs and videos to...
1 hour ago
Hina Khan remembers her late father, ‘The pain will stay’

Hina Khan posted a touching tribute to her late father, Aslam Khan,...
2 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar still in observation in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar has made headlines after being diagnosed with COVID 19 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor
2 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures
35 mins ago
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s the complete list of the fixtures

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has...
PM's
43 mins ago
PM Imran says govt’s economic reforms success recognised internationally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government’s economic reforms...
Netflix CEO
45 mins ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement