Yumna Zaidi shares a heartfelt poetry to honour mommy on her birthday

Pakistan’s emerging actress Yumna Zaidi has turned to her social media to wish her mother a very happy birthday.

In the post shared by the Parizaad star, she was heard reading beautiful poetry full of gratitude, love and admiration for all the mothers out there and dedicated it to her mommy on her big day.

“Happy birthday to you my lovely Ammi,” she captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Also Read: Yumna Zaidi is epitome of elegance in this stunning attire

After she posted the video, many fellow celebrities and fans took to the comments section to extend lovely wishes for Yumna’s dearest mother.

Zaidi is a versatile actress, known for her stellar acting skills and extraordinary performances. Be it Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Pyar Ke Sadqay, or Raaz-e-Ulfat. Yumna has a natural flair for acting and always likes to play challenging roles.

She is definitely one of the best and most sought-after leading actors on television right now. Recently, she is impressing viewers with her role as a blind girl in the drama serial Parizaad.

Moreover, she is also winning the hearts of her fans with her innocence in the drama serial Ishq-e-Laa and starring as the woman of steel in the ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan.