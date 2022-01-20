Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:10 am

Zara Noor Abbas drops last song recorded by late aunt Sumbul Shahid

Sumbul Shahid last song Naya Sayapa

Actress Zara Noor Abbas is remembering her late aunt Sumbul Shahid, the veteran actress, who passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications.

Taking to Instagram, the Phaans star posted the last recorded musical performance of the late Sumbul Shahid, Naya Sayapa to mark her birth anniversary (January 18).

According to Zara, her Po Khala aka Sumbul loved singing and her entire family has paid a tribute to the Nand actress by releasing her last recording.

“Po Khala ( Sumbul Shahid ) loved singing. She loved celebrating her emotions through it and loved people loving her for her beautiful voice. This is her last one. She will be happy, smiling up there, seeing you all sending blessings her way and remembering her today,” wrote Zara in the caption.

“By releasing this on her birthday we are celebrating her. Because that’s what she would ask us to do. To be happy while she watches over us,” she added.

She further said that there is not even a single day that passes without missing her absence. “Miss you every day Pappo Khala. Not a day goes by without thinking of you.”

“Kudos to the entire team of “Naya Sayapa”. Her brave son @_ahmadan_.The talented writer, my eldest khala, Neelam Bashir. I am super proud of you all,” the caption further read.

Here’s the full video:

Also Read: Bushra Ansari pens a heartfelt note after Sumbul Shahid’s demise

Sumbul Shahid breathed her last in Lahore on May 6, 2021, due after losing the battle to the deadly pandemic. She was fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

Both sisters, Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had requested their fans and netizens to pray for their sister’s swift recovery.

The death of the legendary actress had left the entire showbiz family mourning as they grieve over the irreparable loss.

Read More

9 hours ago
‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed

Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead...
9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
10 hours ago
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's auntie Ghada passes away

US supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada Hadid passed away...
10 hours ago
Julia Fox to play Debi Mazar in Madonna biopic

Julia Fox is ready to build a name for herself in Hollywood...
11 hours ago
Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight?

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has revealed previously unknown information about her co-star...
11 hours ago
Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot

Urwa Hocane, the beautiful and elegant star of Pakistan's showbiz industry, recently...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
29 seconds ago
Malaysia reports 3,229 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,229 new COVID-19 infections...
6 mins ago
UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi...
covid-19
9 mins ago
Mexico reports record 60,000 daily Covid-19 cases

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's new Covid-19 cases hit a daily record above 60,000...
Aima Baig FBR
38 mins ago
FBR freezes all bank accounts of Aima Baig over non-payment of Rs85 million tax

Iconic singer Aima Baig is once again in hot waters after the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600