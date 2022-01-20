Zara Noor Abbas drops last song recorded by late aunt Sumbul Shahid

Actress Zara Noor Abbas is remembering her late aunt Sumbul Shahid, the veteran actress, who passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications.

Taking to Instagram, the Phaans star posted the last recorded musical performance of the late Sumbul Shahid, Naya Sayapa to mark her birth anniversary (January 18).

According to Zara, her Po Khala aka Sumbul loved singing and her entire family has paid a tribute to the Nand actress by releasing her last recording.

“Po Khala ( Sumbul Shahid ) loved singing. She loved celebrating her emotions through it and loved people loving her for her beautiful voice. This is her last one. She will be happy, smiling up there, seeing you all sending blessings her way and remembering her today,” wrote Zara in the caption.

“By releasing this on her birthday we are celebrating her. Because that’s what she would ask us to do. To be happy while she watches over us,” she added.

She further said that there is not even a single day that passes without missing her absence. “Miss you every day Pappo Khala. Not a day goes by without thinking of you.”

“Kudos to the entire team of “Naya Sayapa”. Her brave son @_ahmadan_.The talented writer, my eldest khala, Neelam Bashir. I am super proud of you all,” the caption further read.

Here’s the full video:

Also Read: Bushra Ansari pens a heartfelt note after Sumbul Shahid’s demise

Sumbul Shahid breathed her last in Lahore on May 6, 2021, due after losing the battle to the deadly pandemic. She was fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

Both sisters, Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had requested their fans and netizens to pray for their sister’s swift recovery.

The death of the legendary actress had left the entire showbiz family mourning as they grieve over the irreparable loss.