Zara Noor Abbas shares a way to donate old sweaters to homeless

Pakistani actor, Zara Noor Abbas has highlighted an easy way to donate your old sweaters in the winter season, something that is simple enough for anyone to do and share some warmth with others who aren’t as lucky when it comes to warm clothes, heaters, or shelter.

Turning to Instgaram, Zara shared an important message from the deputy commissioner of Lahore regarding the way to donate old sweaters to the people in need.

The message read, “Here is an idea I went through and really liked, While going out, try keeping an old sweater with you in your bag and if you see a needy person shivering from the cold, you can just give [the sweater] to them.”

She is not the only one who sheds light on donating warm clothes in the winter. Shaniera Akram, an activist, is also doing a great job by donating warm clothing to the homeless with the aim of motivating others to do the same.