Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 05:59 pm

Zara Noor Abbas shows her fashion sense with an amazing fusion styled sari

We knew Zara had the best fusion statements ever. But she knocked it out of the park recently, with her sari and overcoat!

She recently wore an attire to the wedding of a friend and fellow actress, Saboor Aly, that attracted our eyes. A sequined sari in a neutral color with an updo and big jewelry? We love! While her dress looked stunning, she didn’t take it out of the box until she combined it with a bright turquoise jacket.

The outfit was styled with the jacket hanging over one arm and the sari’s fall resting on the other in the photos she posted, and it was a look! In fact, we’d like to see this style throughout the wedding season. Being warm and toasty yet remaining fashionable? We are in agreement.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s Day nikah event was perfect to showcase the fusion statement. The event was held on Friday.

Similarly, neutral colors were everything at the event. They were worn by Abbas’ friends and other actors during the wedding. Whether it was actor Sadia Ghaffar’s raw silk sari or Aiman Khan’s elaborately adorned ivory gown.

