Zarnish Khan clears the air about her early marriage statement

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan addressed her recent controversy over early marriage and requested to accept differences of opinion.

Earlier, the Susraal Mera actress appeared in an interview where she shared her point of view regarding early marriage and supported it.

“I am in favor of early marriages because it seems to me that at this age you can easily make your place and one is very flexible and adaptable at that age,” she stated.

After facing controversy, the actress issued her statement and cleared the air about her previous statement.

She said, “If you start this new life journey at a young age, you will settle down quickly and well, but everyone has their own different thoughts and preferences, so it depends on everyone’s own choice.”

It should be noted that Zarnish was married when she was only 17 years old.

Watch the complete interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO4zb6Suy-Q