Zarnish Khan serves fans with a stylish hair transformation

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan, who rose to the pinnacle of fame as she essayed the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera, served her fans with a stylish hair transformation.

Sharing the new look, the actress died her hair a deep burgundy and got a cute new haircut as well.

From long hair to short hair and multiple colour transformations, seems like the Sun Yaara starlet loves experimenting with her locks.

She is flaunting her new look on Instagram and she looks super adorable. Summers are just around the corner and the actress is giving fans major hair inspo. Let’s take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves at a recent Mehendi function.

The Ye Dil Mera actress wore an olive green sleeveless lehnga choli for the mehndi event. Zarnish Khan set the stage on fire as she danced her heart out to a superhit Indian song “Cinderella“.

“Mehandi madness!! Me with the gang,” she captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)