Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE
Zayn Malik is said to have cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE actress Abi Clarke.
According to The Sun, Abi Clarke told a friend that Malik was ‘obsessed’ with her and that their relationship was similar to that of Fifty Shades of Grey.
“My experiences with him were like Fifty Shades of Grey. I called him my “Mr Grey”. We had a great time together.”
Zayn’s fling ended as soon as Abi saw a text from Gigi Hadid on his phone, reading: “I miss you.”
Abi told her friend: “I was stunned. It made me feel really s***. I went very quiet. He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true. We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward.”
Abi told her friend: “He said he liked my figure, He was very tactile, he was in an oversized black jacket and drinking brandy… he was all over me.”
