Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 11:31 pm

Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE

Zayn Malik is said to have cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE actress Abi Clarke.
According to The Sun, Abi Clarke told a friend that Malik was ‘obsessed’ with her and that their relationship was similar to that of Fifty Shades of Grey.

“My experiences with him were like Fifty Shades of Grey. I called him my “Mr Grey”. We had a great time together.”

Zayn’s fling ended as soon as Abi saw a text from Gigi Hadid on his phone, reading: “I miss you.”

Abi told her friend: “I was stunned. It made me feel really s***. I went very quiet. He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true. We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward.”

Abi told her friend: “He said he liked my figure, He was very tactile, he was in an oversized black jacket and drinking brandy… he was all over me.”

Read More

1 hour ago
'The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown,' says Sonakshi Sinha

In the midst of an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world,...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves in clinging black fitted dress

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her infamous curves in a black tight dress. The...
2 hours ago
Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin's wedding in full swing

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media personalities are enjoying...
2 hours ago
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian soon to tie knot in an 'intimate' wedding ceremony: source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning an intimate private but special...
3 hours ago
Baby Amal sings 'Let it go', Aiman and Minal applause her baby words

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were spotted at a cousin's...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

Saboor Aly, a talented and versatile actress, has established a name for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sudan security kill seven protesters in anti-coup rallies: medics
4 mins ago
Sudan security kill seven protesters in anti-coup rallies: medics

KHARTOUM, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese forces killed seven anti-coup protesters Monday...
10 mins ago
Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in a swimsuit, see photos

American model Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and killer curves in...
Alizeh Shah
37 mins ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
Rabeeca Khan to host 'BOL Ka Pakistan' on BOL Entertainment
43 mins ago
Rabeeca Khan to host ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’ on BOL Entertainment

Rabeeca Khan, a popular TikTok star and the daughter of Pakistani comedian...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600