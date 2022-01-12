Famed British singer Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app titled WooPlus after ending his romantic journey with Gigi Hadid, one year after welcoming their daughter Khai.

A video of the singer using a plus-size dating app has circulated online. In the clip, Zayn Malik, who goes by ‘Zed’ on the app, is spotted in a bushy beard in his picture.

Reportedly, the website promises to match users with “big beautiful women”.

The clip came after the Night Changes singer had also said he has an interest in curvier women, in 2016: “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas – the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”

Zayn and Gigi have gone their separate ways last year in October after the singer’s alleged dispute with the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

Hadid’s mom Yolanda had claimed that Zayn struck her when she went to visit Gigi’s home while the latter was away. Yolanda is “seriously considering filing a police report,” reports added.

However, the 28-year-old artist had denied all the allegations of striking his mother-in-law. He took to Twitter to clear his side and said: “As you all know I am a very private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up,” the singer said.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumours in November 2015 and share a 13-month-old daughter Khai together.