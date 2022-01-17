Zayn Malik returns to Instagram with a ‘Kabir Singh’ look: See Photos

International star and Singer Zayn Malik recently returned to Instagram after a month-long break.

He shared a picture with his followers in which he is seen sporting a beard. His look is being associated with Shahid Kapoor’s look in ‘Kabir Singh’.

In the photo, the singer is wearing a black leather jacket and cool shades while posing for the camera.

Fans quickly started comparing his fresh look with Kabir Singh. One of the fans wrote, “Expensive Kabir Singh.” Another fan commented, “Duplicate Kabir Singh”. Another fan was seen asking, “Kabir Singh is that you?”

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)



Zayn has been in the headlines after his biter breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid ’s mother blamed him for harassment.

Zayn shared a statement on social media about the incident, “I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.” He added that “in an effort to protect that space” for Khai , sharing that the occurrence initiated with “an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He added, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”