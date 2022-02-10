10 royal couples who have divorced

While royal weddings are often a source of great excitement and public interest, some marriages do not last. Three of Queen Elizabeth II’s offspring divorced: Prince Charles from Princess Diana, Princess Anne from Mark Phillips, and Prince Andrew from Sarah Ferguson. Charles remarried the Duchess of Cornwall, while Anne remarried Timothy Laurence.

Take a look back at some of the most high-profile royal divorces in history.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The pair married in a fairy-tale ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981, and their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were born in 1982 and 1984, respectively. Charles and Diana’s marriage failed, and by 1992, the couple were living separate lives, with their divorce finalised in 1996.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

In February 2020, Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn announced their divorce. The couple, who have two kids, Savannah and Isla, live at the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

In a statement at the time, Peter and Autumn revealed the breakup of their almost 12-year marriage, adding, “Both families were naturally saddened by the announcement, but entirely supportive of Peter and Autumn in their united choice to co-parent their children.”

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Tessy Antony de Nassau

Prince Louis, the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, met his future wife Tessy in 2004. When their first child, Prince Gabriel, was six months old, the couple married in September 2006. In September 2007, their second son, Prince Noah, was born.

The couple declared their separation in January 2017, however their divorce was not finalised until April 2019.

Tessy married her second husband, Swiss businessman Frank Floessel, in July 2021, and they had their first child a month later.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is engaged to Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

David and Serena Armstrong-Jones

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon announced their divorce proceedings just days following Peter and Autumn’s split announcement in February 2020. David Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s son, married Serena in 1993 and has two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew and Sarah were said to have known one other from infancy and married in 1986 at Westminster Abbey. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their children, were born in 1988 and 1990, respectively. The pair grew apart and declared their separation in 1992, four years later finalising their divorce. Andrew and Sarah are still on excellent terms and share a home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

In 1973, the Queen’s daughter married Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey, and the couple had two children, Peter and Zara Phillips. They declared their separation in 1981, and their divorce was finalised in 1992. Anne went on to marry Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones

In 1960, the Queen's sister married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, and their first child, David, was born the following year. In 1960, the Queen's sister married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, and their first child, David, was born the following year, followed by daughter Lady Sarah in 1964. By the 1970s, the couple's relationship had soured, with Margaret spending more time on the private Caribbean island of Mustique. In 1978, the couple divorced.

Lady Davina Windsor and Gary Lewis

Lady Davina Windsor and her husband Gary Lewis announced their divorce in March 2019 after 14 years of marriage. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed the divorce to HELLO! at the time, saying, “Lady Davina and Gary Lewis split last year [2018].”

The couple met on a trip to Bali in 2000 and married in Kensington Palace’s private chapel in 2004. Gary, who was born in New Zealand, was the first person of Mori heritage to marry into the royal family, and the pair had two children, Senna Kowhai and Tane Mahuta. Lady Davina is the first cousin of the Queen, the Duke of Gloucester.

Prince Joachim of Denmark and Countess Alexandra

After nearly ten years of marriage, the prince and countess divorced in April 2005. The couple had two sons, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, and Joachim married Marie Cavallier in 2008. They also have two children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, who were born in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Princess Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot

Princess Caroline and Parisian banker Philippe married in a grandiose ceremony in Monaco in 1978, attended by Ava Gardner, Cary Grant, and Frank Sinatra. Two years later, the marriage terminated in divorce.