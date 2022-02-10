Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 03:25 pm

10 times Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for herself in the profession because of her stellar acting skills. She is the younger sister of acclaimed star Sajal Aly, a well-known actress who is also a talented performer.

She been a part of many popular projects. Some of her extremely famous dramas are Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah and the most recent drama Fitrat.

She also appeared in the drama serial Parizaad as Bubbly Badmaash and garnered much love from her fans. In 2016, she made her feature film debut in Actor in Law, a romantic comedy.

The actress is often subjected to severe backlash from netizens because of her wardrobe choice. Saboor’s make-up is more on the sculpted side now compared to before. Her hair has always been long and flowing in little waves in dark brunette shades or black.

Saboor Aly usually leaves her fans spellbound with her elegant sartorial choice.

Let’s dig in at her bold outfits collection from Instagram:

Saboor Aly

Moreover, she has made things official in a private Baat Pakki ceremony with her bethrothed actor Ali Ansari, who was previously dating actress Mashal Khan.

On the work front, Saboor will be gracing the screen with a new drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.

