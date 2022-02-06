Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm
WATCH VIDEO – Ali Zafar pays heart-warming tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

The death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has upset admirers not just in India but also in Pakistan. Ali Zafar, a popular actor-singer, paid tribute to the late artist with a wonderful performance.

Ali Zafar expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s death, tweeting: ”

Words cannot describe a legend like #LataMangeshkar Ji.” Only music may be able to speak to her enduring magnificence. A small tribute is being re-shared. May God bless her soul and grant her eternal peace.

Several political figures and Bollywood stars rushed to pay their respects. On Sunday, February 6, 2022, she took her death in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit on January 8th. She had recovered from COVID and was taken off the ventilator in January as her condition improved but on Saturday, her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has declared a two-day national mourning period in remembrance of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

