5 makeup essentials everyone needs

Makeup helps boost confidence and there is no doubt in that. Just enhancing certain features can help us feel ready for our daily lives. No matter what your work life looks like, makeup allows us to feel a little well put together. But who has time to follow a million steps to glam up every day? That is exactly what this article is going to help you with!

What we see on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok is the type of makeup that is categorised as “art” or “artistic self-expression” more so than what is applicable for daily life, at least for most people. You can always buy as many makeup products as you’d like but here’s a selection of essential makeup items for those who have limited time to get ready.

Concealer :

Instead of reaching for a bb cream or a foundation, it’s ideal to pick a concealer. This concealer should be an exact match of your skintone, not a shade lighter or darker. The centre of your face is the first thing that people see when they interact with you and this is also is the area that when the skin tone is balanced, gives you a flawless finish.

Buy a texture that is either liquid or creamy instead of something that is too matte. Moisturise your face and apply the concealer under your eyes, around your nose, around your mouth and a little bit in the middle of your forehead. You should also apply it to the areas that have discolouration or scars that you need to cover.

Using your fingers or any blending tool of your preference, blend the concealer. Adding just a little amount should be enough to balance out the discolouration and give you a flawless even tone. You can build your concealer up in light layers if needed.

Powder :

This is an essential particularly in summers. In winters, it entirely depends on your skin type. Setting powders usually come in two types, loose setting powders and compact powders. Loose setting powders are ideal for those with combination to oily skin and compact powders are perfect for those with combination to dry skin type.

Adding a little bit of powder helps to “set” your liquid or cream complexion products like foundation and concealers and it also helps to prolong your makeup wear. The less you apply the better it will be to avoid getting that heavy, cakey and crusty look.

Pick the formula that is best suited for your skin type and take a little bit on a fluffy powder brush and apply all over on your face.

Mascara:

Who doesn’t love doll like lashes? Nicely coated and defined eyelashes can greatly help in opening up your eyes and make your eyes pop! Regardless of what your natural eyelashes look like, you can always perfect the look by picking the correct type of mascara for yourself.

Unless you have extremely oily eyelids and skin, avoid using waterproof mascara. Why? Because removing waterproof mascara requires a lot of effort and if you aren’t willing to make the effort of removing it with an oil based makeup remover, it’s best to avoid waterproof mascaras altogether because unwashed mascara on your eyelashes can be harmful for your lashes as well as your eyes.

There are multiple types of wands available in the market. The standard hourglass shaped mascara wand is the perfect all-rounder which provides length, volume, curl and definition to your eyelashes properly.

Apply one coat and let it dry for at least a minute before applying the second coat if needed. Don’t forget your lower lashes!

Lip & Cheek tint:

This has to be that one product that not only is an essential for everyone but also should ideally be the one you carry in your bag!

Just dot a little on your cheeks and lips, tap it in with your fingers and get that beautiful healthy dose of colour on your cheeks and lips.

There are many shades available in the market along with multiple textures. If you have oily skin it’s best if you pick a watery texture. That way it applies beautifully and doesn’t add that heavy oily or creamy finish on your skin. If your skin is dry, feel free to pick creamy textures.

When it comes to shade selection, if you are someone with light skin tone, you can pick orange or light powder pink shades that look beautiful on cheeks and lips however if you have medium to deep complexion, picking red or deep red shades are ideal.

Tinted Brow Gel:

Just like a mascara but with lighter shades and smaller wand, brow gels are the perfect quick fix for your brows every day. Not only tinted brow gels are great to quickly get your brows looking fuller and more defined but the gel also helps to keep your hair in place all day long.

If your brows are extremely full, you can pick a transparent brow gel but if your brows are sparse, which usually is the case, pick the closest shade to your natural brows and just comb your lashes in place to perfect your look everyday!

These 5 makeup items are absolutely essential for everyone to look perfect everyday. These are super easy to carry in your handbag and are even great to travel with. So, if you don’t want hundreds of makeup products, just buy these 5 items and you will be good to go!