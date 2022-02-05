Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

5 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your loved one!

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:14 pm
5 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your loved one

5 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your loved one

Valentine’s Day has arrived. While expressing love does not require a special day, why waste it if it is already here? So, on Valentine’s Day, celebrate your loved ones with hugs, gifts, and romantic movies that will undoubtedly make their day even more memorable.

Here are the top 5 romantic movies to watch this Valentine’s Day with your love!

1. The Notebook

This modern classic stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as Allie and Noah; he is an impoverished but passionate young guy, she is a wealthy young woman.
They fall in love in 1940s South Carolina, giving Allie a sense of freedom, but their love storey is anything but smooth; they are soon separated due to social inequalities, and you will no sure be in tears by the conclusion.

2. The Proposal

Sandra Bullock steals the show in this film. She is the epitome of who I want to be when I grow up: the editor-in-chief of a well-known publishing house. To be honest, I like her more than her relationship with her male counterpart.

Bullock plays Margaret Tate in this comedy, and she goes to extreme lengths to save her dream job. She even forces her secretary/assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her. What happens is, I believe, self-evident.

3. 50 First Dates

Do I really need to say anything further about Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler? As the title suggests, this odd couple falls in love again and over again. Sandler, who usually plays the humorous guy in most movies, takes on a different role here as Henry, a nice and patient guy who falls head over heels for Lucy, who suffers from memory loss.

The storey isn’t as dramatic as the previous five I mentioned, but it’s one of my favourites because of the cute and simple concept.

4. Titanic

Don’t pass judgement on me on this one. I realise it’s insanely long (three hours and 14 minutes), but it’s a timeless storey. I believe Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance as Jack speaks for itself. I adore DiCaprio’s work, especially as a young actor. He’s charismatic in this film, attracting the attention of socialite Rose (Kate Winslet), who is technically out of his league.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

The Taming of the Shrew, a modernization of William Shakespeare’s late-16th-century play, is retold in a late-1990s American high school environment.

In the plot, new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) falls in love with Bianca and, in order to circumvent her father’s strict dating regulations, seeks to persuade bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to court her irritable sister.

Read More

21 mins ago
Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his...
25 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor reacts on being trolled for dating Malaika, 'I've been through worse'

Arjun Kapoor opened out about how he dealt with the 'extreme' trolling...
27 mins ago
Shay Mitchell's bejewelled pregnancy style is reminiscent of Rihanna

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, appeared to imitate Rihanna...
30 mins ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
33 mins ago
They didn't like her: Prince Harry and b's silence on Camilla's death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
38 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Feature: Egypt's Bibliotheca Alexandrina bridges the city's ancient, modern times
45 seconds ago
Feature: Egypt’s Bibliotheca Alexandrina bridges the city’s ancient, modern times

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a massive unique library...
Madhuri Dixit
3 mins ago
Madhuri Dixit brings back her multiple memorable roles in a new trend

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood's most prominent and well-liked actresses. Madhuri...
prize bond schedule 2022
7 mins ago
Latest Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Draw Schedule from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings Pakistan Prize...
Kangna Ranaut
16 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut says atheists can’t be trusted

Kangana Ranaut, the actress, has spoken out about the issue surrounding columnist...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600