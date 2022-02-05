5 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your loved one!

Valentine’s Day has arrived. While expressing love does not require a special day, why waste it if it is already here? So, on Valentine’s Day, celebrate your loved ones with hugs, gifts, and romantic movies that will undoubtedly make their day even more memorable.

Here are the top 5 romantic movies to watch this Valentine’s Day with your love!

1. The Notebook This modern classic stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as Allie and Noah; he is an impoverished but passionate young guy, she is a wealthy young woman.

They fall in love in 1940s South Carolina, giving Allie a sense of freedom, but their love storey is anything but smooth; they are soon separated due to social inequalities, and you will no sure be in tears by the conclusion.

2. The Proposal

Sandra Bullock steals the show in this film. She is the epitome of who I want to be when I grow up: the editor-in-chief of a well-known publishing house. To be honest, I like her more than her relationship with her male counterpart.

Bullock plays Margaret Tate in this comedy, and she goes to extreme lengths to save her dream job. She even forces her secretary/assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her. What happens is, I believe, self-evident.

3. 50 First Dates

Do I really need to say anything further about Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler? As the title suggests, this odd couple falls in love again and over again. Sandler, who usually plays the humorous guy in most movies, takes on a different role here as Henry, a nice and patient guy who falls head over heels for Lucy, who suffers from memory loss.

The storey isn’t as dramatic as the previous five I mentioned, but it’s one of my favourites because of the cute and simple concept.

4. Titanic

Don’t pass judgement on me on this one. I realise it’s insanely long (three hours and 14 minutes), but it’s a timeless storey. I believe Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance as Jack speaks for itself. I adore DiCaprio’s work, especially as a young actor. He’s charismatic in this film, attracting the attention of socialite Rose (Kate Winslet), who is technically out of his league.