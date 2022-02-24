A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is in the works. The film is being directed by James Mangold alongside 20th Century Studios.

Adapting author Marian Meade’s 1995 biography ‘Buster Keaton: Cut To The Chase,’ Mangold’s team is meeting with writers.

The book delves into Keaton’s frequently horrific acting experiences as a youngster and the creation of his masterpieces. Also his humiliation over lack of education, life-threatening drinking, and tumultuous marriages.

Keaton was an actor, comedian, and director who starred in numerous critically acclaimed silent films. Some of his most famous film includes ‘Sherlock Jr.,’ ‘The General,’ and ‘The Cameraman.’ He was also famously known as the Silent Star.

He was known for his physical humour, which he delivered with a grim, deadpan visage, earning him the moniker “The Great Stone Face.”

‘Girl, Interrupted,’ ‘Walk the Line,’ ‘3:10 to Yuma,’ ‘Logan,’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’ are among Mangold’s most well-known films. He is now working on the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise along with Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen.

