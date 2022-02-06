A bright beginning for Talha Chahour

Seldom do we see stars starting off their career on TV with a role so powerful that it matches the level of the leads, and in Talha Chahour’s case, to make his mark alongside the likes of Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali and match their level of screen presence is something Chahour has nailed. Spending the past 4 years of his life perfecting his craft at the theatre, the actor made his TV debut with Kashif Nisar’s Farz which was telecasted on PTV.

Chahour opted for theatre and in the 4 years that he spent studying the craft, he shined the brightest among his fellows. Giving about 400 performances on the stage, Chahour rose to fame amongst the masses and especially Potterheads with his short film The Last Follower and the Resurrection of Voldemort which was a part of Pakistan’s first-ever Harry Potter Festival in Lahore where he played one of the lead roles. The film and his acting were lauded nationally as well as internationally with several renowned publications impressed with the talent in Pakistan. Completing his degree in drama and theatre from GC University, Lahore, Chahour went on to shoot a few commercials whilst giving auditions for other roles and that’s how he landed his breakthrough role in Jo Bichar Gaye which talks about revolt, riot and rebellion, based on real events from 1971 Indo-Pak War, including the Fall of Dhaka. The story is based on author Col Z. I. Farrukh’s novel where he’s playing the protagonist, Captain Farrukh.

And Chahour literally gave it his all to step into the shoes of Captain Farrukh; the actor revealed how he did not sleep the day he got the script handed over to him. Chahour took his time to read the script and step into the character, and his effort clearly translated well on-screen, gathering himself quite the fan-following. The actor also revealed how he spent the span of the shoot surviving on barely 4 hours of sleep, studying his character and living Captain Farrukh. The script itself touched him on a whole new level, he felt every emotion that his character felt throughout the course of his life – the pain, the personality changes, the love – everything! And this only goes on to show his passion and dedication for acting; the actor also took lessons from an Army drill to train for the role, from the posture to the walk to the body language to the salute to the overall persona, and as the drama is progressing, he’s only gone from strength to strength. And with many drams being offered to him, we’re excited to see what he’s got in store for us this year.