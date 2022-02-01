Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding planning as January becomes February.

The two are hoping to wed on the sooner side—and the outlet’s source even suggested that a spring wedding isn’t out of the sphere of chance for the duo.

“It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring,” the source said. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

That source claimed that they are trying to keep details about their wedding planning are a secret. “[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests,” the source said. “It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 after nearly one year of dating.

