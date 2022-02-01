Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:34 am

A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:34 am

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding planning as January becomes February.

The two are hoping to wed on the sooner side—and the outlet’s source even suggested that a spring wedding isn’t out of the sphere of chance for the duo.

“It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring,” the source said. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

That source claimed that they are trying to keep details about their wedding planning are a secret. “[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests,” the source said. “It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 after nearly one year of dating.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he's the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
5 hours ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
5 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed faces trolls over their weird honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon, enjoying Sri Lanka's...
5 hours ago
Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing...
5 hours ago
Saheefa Jabbar's dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, 'Mood kharaab kardiya'

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on...
6 hours ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FBR Draw list
12 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
FBR Draw list
15 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
18 mins ago
Hindutva delegitmising diversity in India: Dr Mujeeb

ISLAMABAD: The notion of sustaining Hindu dominance over minorities, has manifested in...
Unisame
23 mins ago
Unisame stresses for providing facilities to SME sector

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600