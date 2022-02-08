A royal historian explains why Queen Elizabeth authorised Camilla’s appointment as Queen

Queen Elizabeth recently expressed her heartfelt desire for her son Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be honoured as Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King… it is my genuine intention that… Camilla will be acknowledged as Queen Consort as she continues her own devoted service,” the Queen said in a special message delivered on the occasion of her 70th year as queen.

Lacey later told People, “In the letter, she was embracing her own mortality and looking forward.”

“She would have thought about her mother and the importance she played as a companion to her father George VI as she thought about her father George VI,” he continued.

Lacey went on to say that the Queen’s 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, passing away in April 2021 has put things in perspective for her.

“And then, of course, with the death of Prince Philip, she’s thinking about the sacrifices and challenges of being a consort,” Lacey added.

“Some people could have assumed she was looking backwards over her reign with this message,” he added, “but she was actually looking forwards in a positive way.”

Following the Queen’s message, Prince Charles issued a statement accepting the honour, saying, “We are extremely cognizant of the honour reflected by my mother’s wish.” My wonderful wife has been my constant support throughout as we have worked together to serve and assist Her Majesty and the people of our towns.”