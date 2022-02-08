Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

A royal historian explains why Queen Elizabeth authorised Camilla’s appointment as Queen

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:36 am
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth recently expressed her heartfelt desire for her son Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Queen Elizabeth recently expressed her heartfelt desire for her son Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be honoured as Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King… it is my genuine intention that… Camilla will be acknowledged as Queen Consort as she continues her own devoted service,” the Queen said in a special message delivered on the occasion of her 70th year as queen.

Lacey later told People, “In the letter, she was embracing her own mortality and looking forward.”

“She would have thought about her mother and the importance she played as a companion to her father George VI as she thought about her father George VI,” he continued.

Lacey went on to say that the Queen’s 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, passing away in April 2021 has put things in perspective for her.

“And then, of course, with the death of Prince Philip, she’s thinking about the sacrifices and challenges of being a consort,” Lacey added.

“Some people could have assumed she was looking backwards over her reign with this message,” he added, “but she was actually looking forwards in a positive way.”

Following the Queen’s message, Prince Charles issued a statement accepting the honour, saying, “We are extremely cognizant of the honour reflected by my mother’s wish.” My wonderful wife has been my constant support throughout as we have worked together to serve and assist Her Majesty and the people of our towns.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince Charles 'personally called Prince Harry to inform him that Camilla will be Queen.'

It is understood that Prince Charles personally called Prince Harry to inform...
1 hour ago
When did Queen decided 'to make Camilla the next queen when Charles becomes king

Camilla was apparently chosen as the next queen by the Queen five...
2 hours ago
During the Platinum Jubilee festivities, the Queen remembered Prince Philip in a heartwarming way.

The Queen has demonstrated that Prince Philip is still with her wherever...
2 hours ago
Experts believe Meghan Markle, who is "difficult," may learn from future Queen Camilla.

Meghan Markle could steal a page from the future queen's playbook, according...
2 hours ago
Camilla makes her first public appearance since the Queen's stunning speech endorsing her as Queen.

The Duchess of Cornwall has made her first public appearance since Queen...
2 hours ago
When Prince Charles becomes King, he will move to Buckingham Palace

According to a royal insider, Prince Charles "will absolutely" live in Buckingham...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

USD to PKR
14 mins ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 9, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Prince William
40 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton respond publicly to the Queen’s announcement that Duchess Camilla would become “Queen Consort.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded publicly to the Queen's...
Prince Philip
46 mins ago
Why Prince Philip was never called King

In a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen stated her future...
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
51 mins ago
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Everything You Need to Know About Elizabeth II’s 70th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600