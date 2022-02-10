Aamir Liaquat Hussain enjoys a day out with his third wife Dania Shah.

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

He took his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video with Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

After their marriage, the couple enjoyed their new journey and shared their videos with fans on social media. In the clip, her brand new wife can be seen capturing lovely moments in the car while the host is seen driving the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

A TikTok video of the couple surfaced online after the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, day after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar made an announcement to file ‘khula‘.