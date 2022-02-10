Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 05:39 pm
Aamir Liaquat Hussain lashes out at haters ‘jealous’ of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat lashes out at  people who are ‘hating’ his third marriage. Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the lawmaker published a clip from a news programme reporting his nuptials.

“Whoever is glad for me, I give my respects; who believe this is a marriage, nothing else, and is a step in accordance with Holy Brother’s sunnah, I pay my respects,”

“And those who are jealous, I pray for their well-being,” he continued before mocking those who have commented on his third marriage.

Before signing off, Aamir invited his fans to tune in to a morning show for a special interview with Dania.

Aamir’s message follows Aamir Liaquat’s announcement of his wedding earlier in the day.

“Last night, I married Syeda Dania Shah, 18, who is from the illustrious Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab. Saraiki is attractive, pleasant, innocent, and darling. I’d like to ask all of my well-wishers to please pray for us; I’ve just passed through the dark tunnel; it was a wrong turn “He declared.

