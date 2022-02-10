Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video With Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride Syeda Dania Shah has brought storm all over social media.

A TikTok video of the couple surfaced online after the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, day after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar made an announcement to file ‘khula‘.

In the clip, the newlywed Dania can be seen teasing her husband and posing for the camera together, while Liaquat looks down using his mobile phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

A few hours earlier, Hussain took to his Instagram to announce his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat trends on Twitter after marriage announcement with an 18-year-old

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.