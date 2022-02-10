Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Dania Shah triggers hilarious memes

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage memes are taking the internet by storm, and we can’t stop laughing.

The PTI MNA and host tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video With Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

He took his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

The Twitterati couldn’t help but make fun of his third marriage with hilarious memes.

Check it out!

Amir bhai and his wife back in 2004:#amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/5SBFBjCscx — مغل خرم 🇵🇰 (@khur4mm) February 10, 2022

My husband is my ideal since my childhood???!!! 😭😂🤣 Ye taruff hai k bezatiiiii 😂😂😂😂 #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/BzT23snRuk — doublechocolatemuffin (@KhansaParacha) February 10, 2022

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com