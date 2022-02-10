Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:54 pm
Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Dania Shah triggers hilarious memes

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage memes are taking the internet by storm, and we can’t stop laughing.

The PTI MNA and host tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video With Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

He took his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

The Twitterati couldn’t help but make fun of his third marriage with hilarious memes.

Check it out!

