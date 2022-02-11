Aamir Liaquat’s new mother-in-law react to her daughter’s wedding

Following TV personality PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage, a video interview with his mother-in-law has gone popular on social media.

In the video, the mother of Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Syeda Dania Shah, verified the couple’s marriage.

She prayed for her daughter and son-in-future, law’s saying: “I pray that my daughter and Aamir Liaqat live happily forever. May Allah keep them safe and bless them with happiness.”

Earlier, the PTI MNA and host shared the reason behind his third marriage during a live talk show on a private news channel.

Dr Liaquat announced his marriage with Dania on Instagram. He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

