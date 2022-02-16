Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Call Off Their Engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are no longer in the picture.

A source close to Rodgers confirms to PEOPLE that the NFL quarterback, 38, and the actress, 30, have split, just over a year after he announced their engagement.

“It was a mutual decision; it just wasn’t working,” the source says. “They’re quite different people with demanding occupations, and there were difficulties they couldn’t overcome. They will remain friendly; there will be no bad blood or drama. It simply did not work out for them.”

Woodley and Rodgers’ representatives declined to comment. The news was initially reported by InTouch.

Their split comes after Rodgers faced flak for his vaccination status in November 2021, after it was revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. When asked if he had got the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021 season, he assured the media in August of last year that he was “immunised.” Rodgers, though, acknowledged that he was unvaccinated during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on November 5. Woodley condemned “disparaging” comments about Rodgers the same month.

Woodley announced their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late February 2021, playfully telling the late-night host that she never dreamed she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a career.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback then spoke about his happiness with Woodley in March of last year. “I’m recently engaged, so that’s been a fun aspect of my life,” he explained at the time. “Clearly, that is the nicest thing that has occurred to me in the last year.”

They were seen for the first time since the news of their engagement emerged in late March, heading out to dinner with friends in Arkansas. Soon after, Rodgers and Woodley were sighted at Walt Disney World on their most PDA-filled outing as a pair.

Many were surprised to learn of their affair, as Rodgers and Woodley’s low-key connection grew stronger in their quarantine bubble during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the world became more open and his NFL season neared, the two were rarely seen together.

“There is no wedding planning going on. There’s no need to haste. We’re not in a hurry, “In a July 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated.

Rodgers told Haute Living in September 2021 that they were focused on work separately.

“It’s a busy time at work for her, so [my choice] came at a good moment for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I believe it will be beneficial “He told the news source. “I mean, her job was shut down for an entire year, and she had a number of initiatives lined up. She enjoys her profession and her own schedule, which I obviously do as well.”

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that the couple frequently “agreed to disagree” on issues where they didn’t agree. “They’re not talking about their politics, and they never have,” a source added. “They couldn’t agree on a number of things. They chose early on to agree to differ rather than debate certain issues.”