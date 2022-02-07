Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen paid a touching tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday morning aged 92.

Amid the state of distress and grief, the Jhoom singer appeared for an exclusive interview with the Indian media to remember the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Abida Parveen remarked that the veteran singer’s voice was nothing but a ‘gift from god’.

“Lata Ji’s soul was selected by God we can’t picture it, she was someone whose voice sparked with its own uniqueness. Whatever songs she has sung, she would completely immerse herself into them. The pain would be reflected like a gift from God. She made the entire world her own with this gift.”

“She was so humble, she would think nothing of herself. I remember she was once asked- do you like your songs. She had replied, if I get another life, I would sing them again and correct them, she was so humble. Big people like her are never satisfied with their work. People can learn from her songs like they do from a school,” she added.

The Yaar Ko Hamne singer ended her tribute to the Lata Mangeshkar with the soothing ghazal Dhundo Ge Agar Mulkon.

Iconic Lata Mangeshkar, who was being admitted to the ICU, passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Sunday.

She also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

A number of prominent personalities, B-Town celebrities and politicians also attended her last rites on Sunday evening.