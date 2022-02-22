According to a TV host, Prince Andrew makes the United Kingdom a “laughingstock” around the world

According to TV presenter Jeremy Vine, Prince Andrew, who struck an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sexual assault lawsuit, has contributed to make the UK a laughingstock around the world.

The multimillion-dollar settlement saved the Queen’s second son from the public humiliation of a trial. He would provide an undisclosed sum of money to both Ms Giuffre and a charity of her choice for victims of sex trafficking.

Andrew’s move, however, did not prevent him from becoming the subject of what appears to be an unfavourable Australian TV show about him.

And, if the promotional video shared on social media is any indication, the show’s creators haven’t held back.

Australia’s 60 Minutes tweeted a video excerpt from the show, writing, “TONIGHT on #60Mins, how the renegade royal dodged a bullet – but who’s truly paying for his silence?”

The video depicts a portion of Prince Andrew’s catastrophic interview with the BBC’s Emiliy Maitlis, in which he denies ever meeting Ms Guiffre. “I…I have no memory of ever meeting her… I…I have a strange medical issue “Duke can be heard stuttering.

Then one of the interviewees is caught saying: “He should have a revolving door in his bedroom, the joke went. Okay, a forty-year-old man with 50 or 60 teddy bears on his bed is understandable.”

Mr Vine took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the promotional video, writing, “We have become a laughing stock.” His disciples were quick to respond with their own ideas.

Mark Thompson penned: “Most people don’t seem to care all that much about Randy Andy. But, yes, Her Majesty the Queen sets a good example for us all. On that basis alone, we have a head of state that is respected around the world. So you’re not a laughingstock. Please, every now and then, bring up GB.”