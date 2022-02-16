Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:19 pm
According to Bethenny Frankel, Kanye West is clearly going through something that defies logic

Kanye West

Kanye West is advised to tread carefully if he wants the court to side with him in his parental spat with Kim Kardashian.

Bethenny Frankel, who advises Kanye West on her podcast Just B, delivered a warning to the 44-year-old musician, explaining that his social media outbursts will ‘only hurt him.’

She began by saying,

“‘My counsel to Kanye is to maintain the course; you cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands throughout the divorce and custody procedure; it will only hurt you,’ she said. ‘Kanye, in particular, is speaking to the court of public opinion rather than the court of custody of your children.'”

She went on to discuss Kanye and Kim’s happy marriage, stressing how tough it may be for the rapper to accept the realities of their divorce.

“Kim and Kanye were married for several years, he adored her, they had this lovely family and this wonderful life, and suddenly everything fell apart. It has occurred to me, and it has happened to everyone “She stated.

She continued, saying: “‘You can’t play the court of public opinion while avoiding the court of law,’ she wrote in the title of an Instagram photo about the subject. ‘Custody and divorce are processes (albeit often long and hard ones)….you can’t fight the system. You can’t PR your way out of it, and judges despise sideshows and games.”

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are Kim and Kanye’s children.

Kanye is “obviously going through something emotional that overrides reason and logic,” according to Bethany, “but someone has to get through to him….a it’s significant concern from an emotional and custody aspect.”

“Whether it’s a horrible storm or a personal bereavement, you must face obstacles full on, no matter how emotionally difficult they are.” To survive something so difficult, you must have faith, hope, patience, will, and survival. When it comes to children, the stakes are as high as they can get. You cannot engage in any games. “In a courtroom, anything may happen,” she advised Kanye.

