According to leaked emails, Prince Harry severed connections with a millionaire in a ‘pay for access’ dispute

According to leaked documents, Prince Harry severed relations with a Saudi millionaire due to serious worries about his “motives.”

The Duke of Sussex made the move years before the tycoon became embroiled in the police investigation that has enveloped Prince Charles, the future monarch.

Prince Charles and Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz have been named as co-defendants in a Metropolitan Police investigation after the Mahfouz donated £1.5 million to the heir’s charities before being awarded a CBE.

The force declared last week that it will open an investigation to determine whether the honour was given in exchange for money.

But, years before Charles received Mahfouz’s large donations, the Prince of Wales’ youngest son had already distanced himself from him due to “cash for access” worries.

Prince Charles has stated that he is eager to speak with police, although he is unaware of any such dealings ( Image: Mahfouz Foundation)

According to The Times, detectives were looking into a letter sent to Mahfouz’s representatives by Michael Fawcett, Charles’s closest confidant and former chairman of the Prince’s Foundation, in which Fawcett stated that he would be “quite glad” to support the Saudi’s nomination for an honour.

Officers could also summon Clive Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, to determine whether the prince or Clarence House were aware of Fawcett and Mahfouz’s dealings.

The Duke of Sussex was 30 when he expressed “serious concerns” about Mahfouz and distanced himself from him, just two years before his father bestowed a CBE on the businessman in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 73, had written to thank Mahfouz for his contributions and had visited him several times in both the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

The future king, on the other hand, claims he has “no awareness” of any trade-off between gifts and honours, and that Harry’s apparent worries were never communicated with him.

A joint investigation has been begun by charity watchdogs in England and Scotland.

Scotland Yard launched an investigation into the Prince of Wales’ ties with Mahfouz after a column in the Sunday Times highlighted suspicions about their interactions last year.

However, the most recent documents discovered date back to 2014, when Prince Harry was collecting funds for Sentebale, a charity that assists HIV-positive children in Lethoso, southern Africa.

As a co-founder of a charity, Harry consented to meet with Mahfouz, who was dangling a £1 million gift offer.

The payment had even been entered into the draught charity accounts when Mahfouz abruptly revealed a new ‘precondition’ of the offer.

Before the monies were released, Mahfouz’s representative told Mark Dyer, a Sentebale trustee and former royal equerry known as Harry’s “second dad,” that he wanted Harry to fly to Saudi Arabia and meet his family.

Dyer, 54, emailed the official on May 31, 2014, expressing his concern: “Are we truly saying that if PH [Prince Harry] commits to a trip to Saudi, Sentebale would receive the donation?”

“If that’s the case, I need to brief the board right away since the accounting have all been amended and signed off as a result of the £1 million donation.”

“I’m seeing PH today in Windsor; I’ll inform him on the situation and see if he now wants to commit to a trip, but this was certainly not our understanding… it’s beginning to call ‘cash-for-access’ into question.”

On the same day, Mahfouz’s representative insisted that the anticipated Saudi visit was first discussed by Charles during the “CH meeting,” a gathering at Clarence House weeks earlier.

On that occasion, the Saudi ambassador claimed that Charles encouraged Harry to visit the Arab state.

At the time, Harry appeared prepared to conduct business with Mahfouz, and is even said to have quipped, “Has father beaten me to it and collected the money?”

Dyer replied to Mahfouz’s fixer on June 1, 2014, saying he had spoken with the prince and had a “long chat” with his confidential secretary.

“There is a risk, and we must proceed with caution,” Dyer said.

“At no point have we committed to a visit; we talked possibly meeting secretly in the future for a weekend on a boat.”

“The POW [Prince of Wales] obviously mentioned it in passing; that does not guarantee PH will arrive next week.” He wishes his son could visit that region of the world, but not next week.

“What has now occurred is a pledge of a £1 million donation, but it also includes a commitment to a visit… that was not my understanding.”

“I then discussed with PH, and quite rightly he has a major concern that we are losing [sic] touch with what all this is about… it’s not about M [Mahfouz] meeting PH and introducing him to his friends and [Mahfouz’s adviser] having as many photos of PH on his desk as possible… it’s [sic] about making a difference in the lives of the children of Lesotho and Sentebale.”

Dyer, who is Archie’s godfather, went on to say, “There is a potential of a visit to Saudi, and if this happens, PH will see M, but to be held over a barrel, I think is terrible.”

“It would be a travesty if this fell through, and I believe we should start over, remembering our initial encounter with PH.” What is now on the table is very different.”

Mahfouz maintained contact with Harry and contributed at least £50,000 to Sentebale.

However, neither the £1 million donation nor the trip to Saudi Arabia came to fruition.

Instead, Mahfouz upped his gifts to organisations associated with Charles after his advisers stated that they would consider the businessman’s request for access.

Charles hosted Mahfouz for a weekend at Dumfries House, the royal residence in Ayrshire, in October 2014.

They met in 2015 at the British embassy in Riyadh, then in 2016, Charles bestowed the CBE on Mahfouz at Buckingham Palace.

The letter from Fawcett, which is now police evidence, shows that the donor was originally in line for an honorary OBE, but that the award was later boosted.

Following a discussion with Mahfouz’s representative on July 29, 2014, Fawcett wrote: “With regard to supporting a nomination for an honorary OBE for His Excellency [Mahfouz], we would be very happy to send any such letter in due course outlining his philanthropy and ongoing generosity to the UK in heritage-led regeneration.”

“I’ll get back to you once I’ve learned more about the procedure that must be followed.”

According to The Times, Fawcett later allegedly offered Mahfouz his support in obtaining a knighthood and British citizenship, but these never materialised.

Prince Charles has already stated his willingness to work with police.

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours based on donation to his charity,” a Clarence House spokesman stated.

According to palace sources, Charles did not encourage Harry to visit Saudi Arabia.

Harry’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mahfouz has previously stated that he does not seek any favours in exchange for his donations.

“It would be improper to comment on an ongoing investigation,” the Prince’s Foundation said.