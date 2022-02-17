Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:57 pm
According to Meghan Markle’s friend, Prince Andrew is ‘taking no responsibility’ in the aftermath of the settlement

Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle’s royal author friend, has accused Prince Andrew of “taking no responsibility” after settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit out of court.

For the uninitiated, the Duke of York negotiated a “principal settlement” with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that the prince sexually abused her many times while she was only 17 years old.

“Andrew convincing our head of state to privately fund close to half of the settlement sum in a civil rape case has resulted in a stain on his mother’s reputation in one of the most defining years of her seven-decade reign,” Scobie wrote on the Independent.

“It also raises the question that if there’s so much disposable private wealth hidden behind palace walls, why should people of this country – many of whom are struggling to heat their homes this winter – continue to dish out an annual contribution to the royal establishment?

“The thing is, no matter how you try to polish it, there’s no way to hide the fact that HRH-less Andrew continues to swan around taking no responsibility for his behaviour, a taxpayer-funded security team still at his beck and call.”

 

