Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:05 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

According to reports, Prince Andrew is attempting to bring an issue to Queen Elizabeth’s attention

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:05 am
Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in a “grave situation” as the Prince Andrew controversy “hangs over her head” as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Rusell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor and biographer, made this claim.

He discussed Prince Andrew’s upcoming trial with host Zoe Forsey on the Pod Save The Queen programme.

“The Royal Family will be immensely crushed by this news because it is their absolute greatest nightmare,” he said.

“We’ve just entered a Platinum Jubilee year, and the Royal Family has this hanging over them on top of Prince Andrew, it’s a very, very severe situation indeed.”

Other sources close to Vanity Fair say that, in light of the scandal, Prince Andrew will be kept out of the spotlight when the festivities begin.

Especially because “he knows he cannot further destroy the Queen’s reputation, and that is very much the family’s stance.”

“They intend to deal with this by removing Andrew from formal royal life and public exposure.” The decision was made by the Queen, but it is supported by other senior family members.”

 

Read More

21 mins ago
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting their second child: 'We Are So Excited.'

Shay Mitchell is about to become a mother of two! The 34-year-old...
32 mins ago
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the First Time Since They Were Linked Last Year

Pete Davidson has openly referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for...
2 hours ago
Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Hollywood is in grief after the death of one of the industry's...
3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of 'Yodha'

Bollywood heart robbed actor Sidharth Malhotra, has set some huge fitness goals...
3 hours ago
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat "Sohna...
4 hours ago
Prince Charles, Camilla are perfect royals and praised as 'ideal' partners

Following the Queen's statement that the Duchess of Cornwall might one day...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

MEghan Markle
5 mins ago
Experts ‘do not desire’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom for the Jubilee celebrations.

After delivering 'cringy' advice to workers, Prince Harry has come under fire...
Sarah Ferguson
8 mins ago
Sarah Ferguson ‘felt confined’ at the palace ‘early on,’ according to a report.

According to experts, Sarah Ferguson began to feel 'stuck' within the Palace...
Elizabeth Chambers
13 mins ago
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers are’slowly figuring things out as a couple,’ according to a source.

Armie Hammer is mending his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers after...
Matte Babel
21 mins ago
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting their second child: ‘We Are So Excited.’

Shay Mitchell is about to become a mother of two! The 34-year-old...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600