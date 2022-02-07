According to reports, Prince Andrew is attempting to bring an issue to Queen Elizabeth’s attention

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in a “grave situation” as the Prince Andrew controversy “hangs over her head” as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Rusell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor and biographer, made this claim.

He discussed Prince Andrew’s upcoming trial with host Zoe Forsey on the Pod Save The Queen programme.

“The Royal Family will be immensely crushed by this news because it is their absolute greatest nightmare,” he said.

“We’ve just entered a Platinum Jubilee year, and the Royal Family has this hanging over them on top of Prince Andrew, it’s a very, very severe situation indeed.”

Other sources close to Vanity Fair say that, in light of the scandal, Prince Andrew will be kept out of the spotlight when the festivities begin.

Especially because “he knows he cannot further destroy the Queen’s reputation, and that is very much the family’s stance.”

“They intend to deal with this by removing Andrew from formal royal life and public exposure.” The decision was made by the Queen, but it is supported by other senior family members.”