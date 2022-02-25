According to their supporters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize next

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize next, according to the royal couple’s supporters.

They are seriously considering nominating Meghan and Harry for the Nobel Peace Prize, as they are scheduled to win the President’s Award for extraordinary achievement and distinguished public service at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The Daily Mail editor Richard Eden retweeted NAACP Image Awards and said “#PrinceHarry and #Meghan’s cheerleaders are tweeting me – seriously – suggesting that, next, the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. #royal.”

#PrinceHarry and #Meghan's cheerleaders are tweeting me – seriously – suggesting that, next, the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. #royal https://t.co/7eFSZKrlDy — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) February 25, 2022

The NAACP previously published a cute photo of the royal pair, adding, “The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honour humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the coveted President’s Award.” The President’s Award is given in appreciation of outstanding public service.”