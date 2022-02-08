Actor Noor Hassan is in extreme pain after leg surgery

Actor Noor Hassan has a question from his Insta fam as he is hospitalized after he had undergone leg surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the Meer Abru actor shared a picture of his leg from the hospital bed. He asked: “When you’re in extreme pain how do you make sense of it all? Should you make sense of it and give it purpose and reason to exist in your life? Or am I overthinking much?”

Noor’s fans and fellow celebrities showered the comments section with lovely prayers and asked him to be strong and positive.

Earlier, after announcing his leg surgery, Hassan had requested all his fans to keep praying for his speedy recovery. He further added that he’s trying his best to stay positive because he knows that this thing is going to take much of his time.

“The recovery is much longer but during all this time the prayers and support of his fans are his all strength,” he had said.