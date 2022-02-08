Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Actor Noor Hassan is in extreme pain after leg surgery

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm
Noor Hassan leg surgery

Actor Noor Hassan has a question from his Insta fam as he is hospitalized after he had undergone leg surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the Meer Abru actor shared a picture of his leg from the hospital bed. He asked: “When you’re in extreme pain how do you make sense of it all? Should you make sense of it and give it purpose and reason to exist in your life? Or am I overthinking much?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan)

Noor’s fans and fellow celebrities showered the comments section with lovely prayers and asked him to be strong and positive.

Earlier, after announcing his leg surgery, Hassan had requested all his fans to keep praying for his speedy recovery. He further added that he’s trying his best to stay positive because he knows that this thing is going to take much of his time.

“The recovery is much longer but during all this time the prayers and support of his fans are his all strength,” he had said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan)

Read More

2 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his love lady Shibani

Actor Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his lady Shibani and...
2 hours ago
Urmila Matondkar slams naysayers accusing SRK of 'spitting' at Mangeshkar's mortal remains

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar slammed naysayers for accusing superstar Shah Rukh Khan of...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone raise temperature with new teaser of 'Mud Mud Ke'

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
3 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi looks regal in a vibrant pink festive attire

Actress Yumna Zaidi, who has been winning our hearts with her mind-blowing...
4 hours ago
Kate Middleton to read a bedtime story on CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is all geared up to make...
5 hours ago
Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff join hands for upcoming action thriller

Bollywood’s action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have joined their forces...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy honeymoon
1 min ago
Mouni Roy shares set of pictures from her dreamy honeymoon

Newly marrieds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are currently honeymooning in snow-capped...
Rupee
1 min ago
Rupee gains 3 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained three paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, amid...
brussels
4 mins ago
Brussels, in first, to deduct Poland fine from EU funding

BRUSSELS - The European Commission said Tuesday it will take the unprecedented...
bulgaria
6 mins ago
Bulgaria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

SOFIA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,003,448...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600