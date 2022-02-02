Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:10 pm

Actor Sunil Grover aka Guthhi undergoes heart surgery

Sunil Grover heart surgery

Actor Sunil Grover, famous for his widely-popular comic role as Guthhi, has undergone heart surgery in Mumbai.

According to hospital sources, the Gabbar Is Back actor is admitted at the Asian Heart Institute but withheld from disclosing any further details.

He is currently recovering at the hospital, sources added.

The news shared on social media is replete with ‘Get well soon’ messages as fans poured in wishes for Grover’s swift recovery.

A fan wrote, “May God bless him gud health….get well soon sunil sir well love u (sic).”

“Himself a heart doctor for us nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery (sic),” another added.

On the work front, Sunil Grover lastly worked in the web series Sunflower. He has worked in films like Ghajini. Dev D, Coffee With D and Bharat. He is popular for his comedy stints on Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

