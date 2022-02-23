Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:28 pm
Addison Rae,

Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in Paramount Players’ Fashionista, her second major feature role following her Netflix success, He’s All That.

Rae’s latest agreement comes after she recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, which is thought to be comparable to that of other Hollywood A-listers.

The increased interest in Rae from major studios is due to her 80+ million strong social media following, which puts her in the same class as entertainment heavyweights.

According to sources, following the success of Rae’s acting debut in Netflix’s He’s All That, “many companies were clamouring for Rae to lead their films, but Fashionista was exactly the type of film she wanted to do next.”

While no plot details or director have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the film will be produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay on behalf of Ethea Entertainment and Ashley Brucks for the Studio.

Laura Terruso wrote the script, which was based on a draught by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Mawra Hocane addresses relationship, wedding plans with Ameer Gilani

Actress Mawra Hocane, who is garnering much love and appreciation for her...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Anoushey Ashraf reveals Saba Qamar is getting married soon

Pakistan's famed VJ Anoushey Ashraf made interesting revelations regarding her partner in...
3 hours ago
Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' look

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared...
4 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan brings storm on Twitter with his new dashing look in an ad

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a...
4 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar shares passionate kiss with his bride Shibani; see photos!

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend...
5 hours ago
'All of our actresses have become ducks after surgery,' says Zarnish Khan

Pakistani showbiz rising star Zarnish Khan clearly refused to undergo cosmetic surgery...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ogra
40 seconds ago
Ogra continues inspection of petrol pumps in Karachi

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has inspected 150...
Shiba Inu to PKR
47 seconds ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
McDonald's
54 seconds ago
Netizens go crazy over McDonald’s China’s New Coriander Ice Cream Sundae

We’ve witnessed a number of bizarre culinary pairings that have left us...
OMR TO PKR
3 mins ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs458.00 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600