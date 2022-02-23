Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in Paramount Players’ Fashionista, her second major feature role following her Netflix success, He’s All That.

Rae’s latest agreement comes after she recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, which is thought to be comparable to that of other Hollywood A-listers.

The increased interest in Rae from major studios is due to her 80+ million strong social media following, which puts her in the same class as entertainment heavyweights.

According to sources, following the success of Rae’s acting debut in Netflix’s He’s All That, “many companies were clamouring for Rae to lead their films, but Fashionista was exactly the type of film she wanted to do next.”

While no plot details or director have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the film will be produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay on behalf of Ethea Entertainment and Ashley Brucks for the Studio.

Laura Terruso wrote the script, which was based on a draught by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer.