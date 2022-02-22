Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:08 pm
Adele and Rich Paul’s PDA-filled images have won our hearts

Adele

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s PDA-filled images are a hit with fans.

On Sunday evening, the singer, 33, and the sports agent, 40, attended the NBA All-Star Game.

Throughout it all, the couple was caught sitting courtside and holding hands, and since then, fans have been swooning about their flawless connection.

Adele seems to be more in love with her partner than ever in the photos.

Adele

The Easy On Me Singer kept things sleek and cool for the nighttime outing in a huge leopard print coat, which she matched with a black mini-dress, tights, and boots.

Adele

Paul, on the other hand, opted for a more casual approach, donning a varsity jacket over a black turtleneck sweater. He finished the look with a pair of light-washed denim and black boots.

The huge diamond ring Adele wore earlier this month, which fuelled engagement rumours with Paul, was conspicuously absent from her attire. Instead, the Rolling in the Deep singer appears to have traded in the rock for a diamond-studded band.

 

