Adele wins big at the 2022 Brit Awards

Last night was a big one for Adele as she won three out of four nominations at the 2022 Brit Awards that took place in O2 Arena in London.

A multitude of stars turned up on the red carpet in their cut-out-gowns and the event looked like quite a moment for the celebrities to throw major fashion trends.

Adele won Best Artist, Best Album, and Song of the Year for Easy on Me and she also performed on her track “I Drink Wine”.

While receiving the first of three awards, the iconic singer expressed, “I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers”.

Her recent album “30” remained the biggest seller of 2021 and the star dedicated her award to her son and ex-husband.

Apart from Adele, Ed Sheeran won the Songwriter of the Year award and performed his track Bad Habits alongside rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

The event was live-streamed on YouTube and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan for the first time.