After an irate jury denied him the $250K prize on ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ the loser has sour grapes

Todrick Hall, a “Celebrity Big Brother 2022” contestant, had a dispute with the show after finishing second, refusing to do interviews following Wednesday night’s season 3 finale.

According to numerous entertainment media, Hall cancelled all interviews on his experience on “Celebrity Big Brother” following a near-unanimous loss in the season 3 finale.

Soooo Todrick just canceled all press interviews. And I'm not kidding. #CBBUS3 — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) February 24, 2022

Just informed Todrick Hall will not be doing Celebrity Big Brother exit press tonight #CBBUS3 — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) February 24, 2022

UPDATE: Todrick has canceled his #CBBUS3 exit interviews for tonight. Hopefully we'll get another day/time to talk with him about everything that happened — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) February 24, 2022

After their time on the show is up, participants are expected to undertake “exit interviews” with members of the press.

All other participants, including season 3 winner Miesha Tate, third-place finisher Cynthia Bailey, and previously expelled houseguests, took part in interviews as scheduled during the past month.

When Page Six contacted Hall’s representative why he cancelled his interviews and if he intended to reschedule them, he did not react quickly.

Hall came in second place after getting one of the last eight votes. During the finale, many of the former residents who served on the jury to determine the winner were open about their sentiments about Hall.

Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Shannah Moakler, and Chris Kirkpatrick all hit him, leaving Hall clearly scared as the show headed to commercial.