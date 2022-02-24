Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:25 pm
After Catching COVID The Queen shows encouraging signs of recovery

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:25 pm
On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a phone audience to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an optimistic indicator of her recovery.

The 95-year-old monarch's dedication to duty is further demonstrated by palace officials' confirmation that she is doing paperwork and other modest responsibilities despite receiving Covid.

It was reported last night that the Queen was already "getting over" her slight case of Covid.

The world's current oldest and longest-reigning queen is suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and continuing with light engagements, implying she is not dangerously ill.

During the Russia-Ukraine war, Queen and Johnson reportedly held key meetings. On Thursday, Britain also imposed a second round of sanctions in response to Moscow's war on Ukraine.

