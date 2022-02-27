After crossing paths with the Queen in the Palace, Prince Harry discusses his ‘panic attack.’

Prince Harry once mentioned his amusing panic attack after running into the Queen in the corridors of Buckingham Palace.

In the 2018 documentary Queen of the World, Harry was seen telling a group of Caribbean professionals what it’s like to meet the Queen in the Palace.

At the time, the Duke of Sussex advised the group not to be alarmed if they came across the Queen.

In the HBO documentary, he said, “You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have – and you’ve only been here two weeks.”

“Have you had a chance to meet the Queen yet? Don’t be alarmed if you happen to run into her in the corridor “He remarked.

“I’m confident you will. Yes, we all do!” Harry also revealed that he considered the monarch to be his

“I still think of her as the Queen rather than my grandmother,” he added.

In 2020, Prince Harry will leave the United Kingdom to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children in the United States. The Duke is expected to return with his family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but only if the Home Office provides him with security.