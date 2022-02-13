After George, Charlotte, and Louis have gone to bed, Kate Middleton receives a nightly surprise from William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have a nanny to assist with childcare, but they are hands-on parents.

When they are not doing royal duties, the pair focuses on raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, as every parent knows, raising children can be exhausting, and putting them to bed can be difficult at times.

Fortunately for Kate, once her children are securely tucked up in bed, her husband, Prince William, is there to help her decompress.

And, according to a friend, once the kids have gone to bed, he likes to indulge his wife by making her favourite drink, a gin and tonic.

PEOPLE quoted the friend as saying: “Kate will be served a gin-and-tonic by William. They look out for one another, but in different ways.”

Kate also “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules” and “is highly involved in every single element of their day,” they continued.

Kate, on the other hand, will be telling a bedtime tale to children all throughout the country tonight, not just her own.

That’s because she’ll be a special guest on the CBeebies channel at 6.50 p.m. to read the nightly bedtime storey.

She’ll be reading Jill Tomlinson’s current children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, which follows the narrative of Plop, who is encouraged by others to gain confidence and overcome his worries.

Kate inspires young viewers to confront their anxieties in a teaser film from her upcoming appearance.

“Wow, what an encouraging storey,” she comments.