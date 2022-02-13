Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

After George, Charlotte, and Louis have gone to bed, Kate Middleton receives a nightly surprise from William

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm
Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have a nanny to assist with childcare, but they are hands-on parents.

When they are not doing royal duties, the pair focuses on raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, as every parent knows, raising children can be exhausting, and putting them to bed can be difficult at times.

Fortunately for Kate, once her children are securely tucked up in bed, her husband, Prince William, is there to help her decompress.

And, according to a friend, once the kids have gone to bed, he likes to indulge his wife by making her favourite drink, a gin and tonic.

PEOPLE quoted the friend as saying: “Kate will be served a gin-and-tonic by William. They look out for one another, but in different ways.”

Kate also “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules” and “is highly involved in every single element of their day,” they continued.

Kate, on the other hand, will be telling a bedtime tale to children all throughout the country tonight, not just her own.

That’s because she’ll be a special guest on the CBeebies channel at 6.50 p.m. to read the nightly bedtime storey.

She’ll be reading Jill Tomlinson’s current children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, which follows the narrative of Plop, who is encouraged by others to gain confidence and overcome his worries.

Kate inspires young viewers to confront their anxieties in a teaser film from her upcoming appearance.

“Wow, what an encouraging storey,” she comments.

Read More

28 mins ago
Kanye West speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces Kid Cudi's exclusion from 'Donda 2'

Kanye West announced on Saturday that Kid Cudi will not appear on...
31 mins ago
This family member bears a striking similarity to Kylie Jenner's newborn kid

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a loving couple who are expecting...
35 mins ago
Prince Charles will not allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stand on the balcony during the coronation.

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles' coronation will be a...
36 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks flawless as she twirls in Peach Lehenga

Hania Aamir, the energetic star, is known for her adorable appearance and...
44 mins ago
Sonia Mishal ties the knot as the diva looks stunning!

Sonia Mishal, who plays Shehryar Munawwar's (Osama's) wife Kiran in Sinf-e-Aahan, has...
1 hour ago
Kanye West removes Pete Davidson from a shot during his spat with Kid Cudi.

Kanye West has exacerbated his one-sided battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry's
5 mins ago
With his honest feelings regarding Camilla, Prince Harry’s book will’shake royals to their core.’

According to a friend, Prince Harry's explosive new book will reveal his...
Camilla
18 mins ago
Inside the secret arrangements for Charles and Camilla’s coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb.

According to rumours, Prince Charles' coronation will be very different from the...
23 mins ago
Prince Andrew suffers yet another setback in a new photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell

After Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of a palace tour...
25 mins ago
Karachi: Only section officers authorised to impose traffic fines

In view of the growing number of fines imposed by traffic police...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600