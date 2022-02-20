After his £12 million settlement, Prince Andrew was ‘ridiculed by aides with a nursery rhyme.’

According to reports, Buckingham Palace personnel are mocking Prince Andrew by adapting an ancient nursery rhyme in light of his £12 million court settlement.

After Virginia Giuffre claimed he trafficked and raped her while she was young, the Duke of York agreed to pay the massive sum to avoid a court date.

The disgraced royal, who turned 62 yesterday, denies any wrongdoing and maintains he has never met his accuser, who claims they met through the Duke’s late paedophile associate Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Sunday Times, palace advisers are reported to have placed a new spin on The Grand Old Duke of York, which mentions his claims of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

They have been singing: “The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid.