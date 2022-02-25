After their breakup, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were sighted together

Shailene Woodley was seen with Aaron Rodgers as the two got together for breakfast on Tuesday, after calling off the engagement few days ago.

A source told E! News that the couple had breakfast together, however, their re-union did not last long.

They were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on 22nd February and as pointed by the source, no one else joined them.

“They came to the café for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together,” the insider said revealing that the duo didn’t “hang out too long.”

Another source had told the same news outlet that the Divergent star and her fiancé had called it quits a year after getting engaged.

The source explained why the pair was no longer together, saying, “They are two very different people.” They are both focused on their careers, but they have taken different paths.”

“They remain supportive of one another and on excellent terms,” the insider continued.