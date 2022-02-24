Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’

Ramadan plays have grown in popularity in Pakistan after the success of Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed’s Suno Chanda. Every year, we see a new couple and new, power-packed entertainment stories, and this year, leading channels are attempting to sign the greatest personalities for their projects.

Danish Nawaz, who directed the blockbuster Chupke Chupke last year, has assembled a stellar cast for his upcoming drama, Hum Tum, starring Ahad Raza Mir alongside two gorgeous actresses, Sarah Khan, and Ramsha Khan.

Hum Tum is a humorous rom-com written by Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, renowned writer Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz and will be aired this Ramadan and is currently being shot in Karachi.

