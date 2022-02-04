Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
Ahad Raza Mir spotted with friends; fans ask about Sajal Aly absence 

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s separation rumors has a new twist after the Ehd-e-Wafa star was spotted with his friends without his wife.

Ahad was seen with his celebrity friends, Amna Kardar, Maida Azmat, and Gohar Rasheed. However, people are anxious since Sajal Aly has not been seen again.

Sajal and Ahad, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Raed more: Are Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

Over time, fans began to notice that the star couple had not been seen together in a long time. Concerns among fans have grown since Sajal Aly attended her sister’s wedding alone and, on the other hand, Mir was spotted at a wedding with his family in Dubai.

