Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:40 pm
Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt groove at Mehar Bano’s engagement

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano recently got engaged to well-known producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony.

Showbiz stars, including Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Hasan Raheem, have been spotted at her engagement.

The celebs made her special day even more memorable by busting out some dance steps. Everyone’s favorite Ahmed Ali Akbar, aka Parizaad, is swaying with dynamic moves. Along with him, the Chupke Chupke star, who is temporarily unavailable on our television screens, is also having a great time.

Have a look:

In the adorable pictures, the Churail actress can be seen dolled-up in a beautiful white ensemble while her fiance, Shahrukh Kazim seen dressed in a grey suit, looks lovely together holding their hands and giving us some major couple goals.

Their wonderful, loved-up engagement pictures are circulating on social media.

