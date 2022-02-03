As actor Ahmed Ali Akbar gained immense appreciation after his stellar performance in the drama serial Parizaad captivated millions of hearts, he has also received cross-border praise from Indian actress Sonam Bajwa.

Parizaad, which officially marked its last episode followed by a happy ending, has gathered heaps of praise from Sonam Bajwa after she anointed Ahmed Ali Akbar’s acting ‘phenomenal’.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the Honsla Rakh star shared a scene from the last episode of the grand masterpiece and dubbed Akbar’s performance “Phenomenal,” adding fire emoticons.

The Ehd-e- Wafa actor then reshared Sonam’s Story on his Instagram and expressed his gratefulness to the actress.

“Oh My God!! Thank you so much!” he wrote.

Take a look:

Also Read: Here’s why Yumna Zaidi did not attend Parizaad premier night

Penned by Hashim Nadeem, the popular Ahmed Ali Akber-starrer turned out to be a fan favourite since its first episode.

Parizaad is a name that has entered almost every household and won hearts all over the country and even around the globe.

The drama serial had a huge cast with a number of renowned actors on the list that includes Saboor Aly, Nauman Ijaz, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Leyla Zubairi, Urwa Hocane and others.

However, the entire show and especially the last episode left a lasting impression on fans and viewers. The netizens also flooded the social media after the beautiful execution of the masterpiece.