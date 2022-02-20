Aima Baig hilariously responds to Maya-Sheheryar’s breakup

Singing sensation Aima Baig is one of the industry’s most well-known artists. People adore her for her powerful vocals, innocent face, and gentle charms. Baig recently had an Instagram Q&A session where she revealed a lot about her personal choices and answered a lot of questions to keep her fans updated.

During the session, a fan asked about the breakup of Maya Ali and Sheryar Munawar, to which the PSL 7 anthem singer responded in the most entertaining way.

Fan asked, “Sheryar Munawar and Maya Ali ki breakup ho gae kia?” to which the singer replied, “Ik min pooch kay btati.”

Aima also revealed who her favourite actress, rapper, musician, and influencer are.

