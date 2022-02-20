Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Aima Baig hilariously responds to Maya-Sheheryar’s breakup

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:31 pm
Aima Baig hilariously responds to Maya-Sheheryar's breakup

Aima Baig hilariously responds to Maya-Sheheryar’s breakup

Singing sensation Aima Baig is one of the industry’s most well-known artists. People adore her for her powerful vocals, innocent face, and gentle charms. Baig recently had an Instagram Q&A session where she revealed a lot about her personal choices and answered a lot of questions to keep her fans updated.

During the session, a fan asked about the breakup of Maya Ali and Sheryar Munawar, to which the PSL 7 anthem singer responded in the most entertaining way.

Fan asked, “Sheryar Munawar and Maya Ali ki breakup ho gae kia?” to which the singer replied, “Ik min pooch kay btati.”

Aima also revealed who her favourite actress, rapper, musician, and influencer are.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

14 mins ago
Prince Andrew might receive £7 million if he is forced to give up his 31-bedroom royal home

According to a 2005 National Audit Office study, Andrew is unable to...
25 mins ago
Kate Middleton's amazing answer to being misidentified as Prince William's personal assistant

Kate Middleton was reportedly asked if she was her husband Prince William's...
28 mins ago
Deepika Padukone reveals her and Katrina's early days in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her film Gehraiyaan at the...
32 mins ago
Prince Andrew'secretly makes nightly visits' to Windsor Castle to see the Queen

According to reports, Prince Andrew has been paying secret visits to the...
40 mins ago
According to leaked emails, Prince Harry severed connections with a millionaire in a 'pay for access' dispute

According to leaked documents, Prince Harry severed relations with a Saudi millionaire...
41 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao's birthday post for his wifey spells love

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are some of the cutest couples on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring
24 seconds ago
Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring

Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand,...
Oo Antava fame Samantha
2 mins ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
Dunk Contest
5 mins ago
Takeaways from the NBA All-Star Weekend: Obi Toppin wins the Dunk Contest, while Towns wins the 3-point Contest

The 2021-22 NBA season comes to a close after a long stretch...
6 mins ago
A new chapter: Blind women’s cricket in Pakistan

It will be historic as the stage is set to hold a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600