Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:29 pm
Aima Baig marks Valentine’s Day with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day has arrived and Pakistani celebrities are sharing love with their loved ones.

Popular singing sensation Aima Baig, who had announced her engagement to longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri earlier this year, shared her pictures with her fiancé to mark Valentine’s Day.

Read more: Valentine's Day 2022: Here are some wishes you should send to your loved ones

The PSL anthem singer took to Instagram and shared her loved-up picture with her partner.

“Happy V day,” she captioned her post followed by the rose emoji.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

In pictures, the Malang singer donned a full-length black bodycon paired with red heels and a silver neck chain.

