Aiman and Minal all smiles at their brother’s Baat Pakki ceremony

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media celebrities are enjoying their brother Maaz’s baat pakki ceremony with big smiles along with their husbands and family. The twin sisters who are living their happily married lives are quite family persons as they are usually seen indulging at their families’ events and festivities.

At Maaz’s baat pakki ceremony, the twin sisters were seen posing with the groom and their bhabi-to-be, Saba.

Have a look at the glimpses of Maaz’s baat pakki ceremony:

The celebrity sisters have a huge fan following and they keep updating their fans with their latest pictures on Instgaram.

