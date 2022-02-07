Aiman and Minal enjoy dining out with baby Amal and their mom

Celebrity sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan were just seen dining out with their mum and cute Amal Muneeb. Twin sisters’ hubbies also joined the ladies on their night out.

Turning to Instagram, Aiman and Minal shared a glimpse of their ladies’ night out, and little Amal was seen having fun with her mama and aunt.

Check it out!

The twins are extremely close to their mother, and their closeness has become even deeper since their father’s death.

Junior Aiman has taken our breath away with her stunning colored eyes and lively grin.

Earlier, were seen at their brother Maaz’s baat pakki ceremony with big smiles along with their husbands and family. The twin sisters who are living their happily married lives are quite family persons as they are usually seen indulging at their families’ events and festivities.

